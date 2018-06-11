App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former prime minister AB Vajpayee hospitalised at AIIMS

AIIMs doctors advised that Vajpayee be hospitalized under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently director at AIIMS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Monday admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for what doctors described as a routine check-up and investigations.

An update from AIIMS came on Monday afternoon that Vajpayee's condition is stable and a team of doctors is conducting tests under the supervision of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The 93-year-old former prime minister and BJP leader was the first chief of a non-Congress government to serve a full five year term. Vajpayee is also a recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna awards.

A five time Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, Vajpayee’s tryst with politics began during the Quit India movement in 1942.

 
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 01:49 pm

tags #AB Vajpayee #India #Politics

