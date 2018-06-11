Former prime minister AB Vajpayee hospitalised at AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Monday admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for what doctors described as a routine check-up and investigations.



AIIMs doctors advised that Vajpayee be hospitalized under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently director at AIIMS.

An update from AIIMS came on Monday afternoon that Vajpayee's condition is stable and a team of doctors is conducting tests under the supervision of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The 93-year-old former prime minister and BJP leader was the first chief of a non-Congress government to serve a full five year term. Vajpayee is also a recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna awards.

A five time Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, Vajpayee’s tryst with politics began during the Quit India movement in 1942.