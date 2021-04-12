Former CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner

India's new CEC Sushil Chandra

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from April 13, 2021, a day after incumbent CEC Sunil Arora demits office.

Going by the convention of appointing the senior-most election commissioner as the CEC, the Government of India cleared his name for the top post at the Nirvachan Sadan.

Chandra was appointed an election commissioner on February 14, 2019; he would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Before joining the poll panel, Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).