you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Sitharaman not being invited for pre-Budget meets by PMO: Prithviraj Chavan

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not happy with Sitharaman's performance, he should ask her to resign, the former Maharashtra chief minister said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed on January 22 that pre-Budget meetings are being held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is not being invited.

The Union budget would be presented on February 1.

"Traditionally, pre-Budget meetings are conducted by the finance ministry. The entire Budget process happens at the finance ministry, under the finance minister's guidance," Chavan, who was a minister in the PMO during the UPA years, said.

He claimed that Modi held 13 pre-Budget consultation meetings which were attended by top industrialists. "Surprisingly, to none of these meetings Sitharaman was invited," he alleged.

If this meant that the prime minister was not happy with her performance, Sitharaman should be asked to resign, the Congress leader said. "This (keeping Sitharaman out of the loop) will demoralize the entire finance ministry staff as this is unprecedented," Chavan added.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Prithviraj Chavan

