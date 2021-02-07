MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out at under-construction building in Lower Parel, no casualties reported

The blaze erupted at around 7:24 pm, reports said. The fire tenders rushed to the site were successful in dousing the off the flames by 7:50 pm.

February 07, 2021 / 10:18 PM IST
Representative image

A fire broke out at an under-construction building in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on February 7. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

No casualties were reported. The firefighting operation was initiated within minutes after the authorities were alarmed about the blaze.

The fire broke out at 7:24 pm, reported the Mumbai Mirror, adding that the flames were successfully doused off by 7:50 pm.

The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. An inquiry is expected to be conducted to find the reason which led to the incident.

The Lower Parel area had witnessed a massive fire incident in December 2017, when a blaze at an eatery in the Kamala Mills compound ended up killing 14 people and leaving over a dozen injured.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Fire #India #Lower Parel #mumbai
first published: Feb 7, 2021 08:23 pm

