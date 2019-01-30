App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Grounded aircraft, a bad news for Jet Airways. But it's no Kingfisher yet
Recommended articleGrounded aircraft, a bad news for Jet Airways. But it's no Kingfisher yet

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FinMin says no plans of full Budget instead of Interim Budget

Terming the event a 'General Budget' would have meant the government is planning out to announce major policy initiatives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Finance Ministry has denied it has instructed its staff to refer to the upcoming Budget on February 1 as a 'General Budget', after media reports said such a communication has been issued.

"There is no such communication," a FinMin official told Moneycontrol. "It can be called interim Budget."

Terming the event a 'General Budget' would have meant the government is planning out to announce major policy initiatives -- something that is against convention for a government whose term is to end -- as opposed to the usual practice of presenting an Interim Budget or a "vote-on-account".

During election years, the newly-elected government presents the full Budget typically in July.

The Lok Sabha website, in its Provisional Calendar, has continued to refer to the event as an Interim Budget.

Update: The original article was based on the media speculation around the nature of the Budget. It has been updated to incorporate the government's response.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.