you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's death anniversary function

Some Sena workers in close proximity to the former CM's convoy were seen shouting in Marathi Fadnavis' assembly poll campaign slogan: 'I will be back (as CM)' along with the Sena's traditional 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai' war cry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday subjected to sloganeering by a section of Shiv Sena workers as he left Shivaji Park in the metropolis after paying tribute to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary.

Fadnavis and his entourage, which included several senior BJP leaders, moved on without reacting to the jibes.

There were no Shiv Sena leaders, except Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar, when Fadnavis arrived at Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the founder of the Maharashtrian party.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had tweeted a video containing some of the late Sena patriarch's rousing speeches, and had added his voice-over as a tribute.

The Sena and the BJP contested the October Assembly polls together and won 161 seats between them, before the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's insistence on equal sharing of the chief ministerial tenure led to acrimony and stalemate in government formation.

Following weeks of bitter political drama, the Sena is currently in the process of forming a non-BJP government with support from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Bal Thackeray #BJP #Devendra Fadnavis #Shiv Sena

