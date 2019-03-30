App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: How does your MP actually reach parliament?

The voters elect a Member of Parliament (MP) to represent their constituency and the MPs in turn appoint the Prime Minister.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP is once again projecting Narendra Modi as their prime ministerial candidate, but did you know that in India, you don’t directly vote for the Prime Minister? Instead he is appointed by the Lok Sabha.

The voters elect a Member of Parliament (MP) to represent their constituency and the MPs in turn appoint the Prime Minister. This makes your Member of Parliament very important.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains how your MP reaches the parliament.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 08:03 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week

'Neither Dad, Nor Advani Were Respected': Sonakshi Sinha Supports Shat ...

Bilkis Bano Case: SC Asks Gujarat Govt to Take Action Against Erring C ...

Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Class 12 Intermediate Result ...

The Right Stand: Is It Congress' Smart Poll Strategy Or Fake 'Ram Bhak ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result 2019: Class 12 Inter Scores to be Out S ...

Extending VVPAT to More Than One Booth Will Delay Counting by Six Days ...

WATCH | Warner is an Absolute Genius of the Game: Badani

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Theresa May's Brexit proposal defeated for third time; UK must present ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth keen to move on from trophy-less 201 ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...

Disha Patani makes a bold statement about pleasing people

IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar star ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.