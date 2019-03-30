Explained: How does your MP actually reach parliament?

The BJP is once again projecting Narendra Modi as their prime ministerial candidate, but did you know that in India, you don’t directly vote for the Prime Minister? Instead he is appointed by the Lok Sabha.

The voters elect a Member of Parliament (MP) to represent their constituency and the MPs in turn appoint the Prime Minister. This makes your Member of Parliament very important.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains how your MP reaches the parliament.