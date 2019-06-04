Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on June 5 as the moon was sighted here June 4 evening. Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee here.

"The moon was sighted today. That means Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday in Delhi and other parts of the country," a senior official at the city's historic mosque told PTI.

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival.