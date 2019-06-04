Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on June 5 as the moon was sighted here June 4 evening. Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee here.
"The moon was sighted today. That means Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday in Delhi and other parts of the country," a senior official at the city's historic mosque told PTI.
Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.