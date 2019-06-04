App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on June 5 as the moon was sighted here June 4 evening. Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee here.

"The moon was sighted today. That means Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday in Delhi and other parts of the country," a senior official at the city's historic mosque told PTI.

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

Close
People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Eid-ul-Fitr #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.