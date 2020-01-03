ED questions P Chidambaram in UPA-era aviation scam case

The case pertains to alleged losses suffered by Air India due to the alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines.
Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was on January 3 questioned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged aviation-related financial irregularities said to have occurred during the UPA dispensation, officials said. Chidambaram's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The case pertains to alleged losses suffered by Air India due to the alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in this case also relates to the purchase of 111 aircraft, costing about Rs 70,000 crore, for the national airline.