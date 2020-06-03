App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

ED files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media money-laundering case

A password protected e-chargesheet was filed against Chidambaram, his son Karti and others before the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar here on Monday.

PTI
File image
File image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case.

A password protected e-chargesheet was filed against Chidambaram, his son Karti and others before the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar here on Monday.

The judge has directed the agency to file a hard copy of the chargesheet once the court starts functioning normally.

Close

Besides the Chidambarams, the chargesheet also names Karti's chartered accountant S S Bhaskararaman and others.

related news

Chidambaram was arrested by the Centreal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21 last year.

On October 16 last year, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to the senior Congress leader in the case lodged by the CBI.

In the ED case, he got bail on December 4 last year.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX Medis money laundering case #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram

