English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    EC issues notice to Congress chief's son Priyank Kharge for 'nalayak' remark against PM Modi

    The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

    PTI
    May 03, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
    Priyank Kharge

    Priyank Kharge

    The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.

    The Commission has asked Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against him.

    The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #comments #EC #Modi #notice #Priyank Kharge
    first published: May 3, 2023 07:25 pm