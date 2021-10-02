MARKET NEWS

EC freezes LJP party symbol as Chirag-Paras tussle continues

The election commission has asked the two factions to use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls to two assembly seats in the Bihar

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
File image: Chirag Paswan

The Election Commission on October 2 barred the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions from using the name of the Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol, "a bungalow" till the dispute between the two rival groups was settled.

The move comes ahead of the bypolls to two Bihar assembly seats of Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwarsthan in Darbhanga on October 30.

The commission said that the two factions could use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party," the order read.

According to a report in Times Now, both the factions have been directed to furnish their names and symbols, by which they will be recognised, by October 4.

Close

Earlier this year, both Chirag, who is the son of the party founder and late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, and Paras, the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, claimed to be heading the "real LJP" and expelled each other from the outfit.

The two sides have since been making contesting claims of support within the party while seeking different allies outside.

With PTI inputs
