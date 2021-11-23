MARKET NEWS

English
Driverless train operations on Pink Line to be inaugurated on Nov 25: DMRC

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate it via videoconferencing, slated to be held at 11:30 am, the DMRC said.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST
DMRC pink line

In another milestone for the DMRC, 'driverless train operations' on the 57-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro is all set to be inaugurated on November 25, officials said on November 23.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate it via videoconferencing, slated to be held at 11:30 am, the DMRC said.

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said that his government, unlike its predecessors, had taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and had asserted that metro train services would be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18.

The DMRC officials then had said the Pink Line, spanning Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, would also have driverless operations by mid-2021.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had majorly affected operations of the Delhi Metro.

Close

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operation on December 25, 2002, a day after the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC's first stretch, spanning 8.2 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida, Greater Noida Metro Corridor, and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).
PTI
Tags: #Delhi Metro #DMRC #Pink Line
first published: Nov 23, 2021 05:48 pm

