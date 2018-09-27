App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

DMK president Stalin undergoes 'minor surgical procedure'

Stalin was admitted to the hospital late last night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK President M K Stalin underwent a "minor surgical procedure", a corporate hospital said on Thursday.

Stalin was admitted to the hospital late last night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals here said.

"He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon," the hospital said.

MDMK chief Vaiko, who visited the hospital said Stalin was doing well.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #DMK #India #M K Stalin

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.