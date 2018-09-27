DMK president Stalin undergoes 'minor surgical procedure'

Stalin was admitted to the hospital late last night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals here said.
DMK President M K Stalin underwent a "minor surgical procedure", a corporate hospital said on Thursday.
"He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon," the hospital said.
MDMK chief Vaiko, who visited the hospital said Stalin was doing well.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 10:46 am