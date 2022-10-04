English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    DGP Prisons found murdered under suspicious circumstances in Jammu: Police

    Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has started.

    PTI
    October 04, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Director General of Police, Prisons department, H K Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances here with police suspecting his domestic help as the culprit, a senior police officer said.

    Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has started.

    The 57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu. He was posted at the DGP prisons in August.

    The ADGP said first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. "The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started," he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

    "The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot," the officer said, adding the J&K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #DGP #India #Jammu #Police
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 06:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.