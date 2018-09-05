App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Detailed project report of Kanpur, Agra, Meerut Metro sent to Centre

He said the Lucknow Metro has helped people of the city and eased pressure on roads.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government is keen on starting Metro rail services in others cities of the state and a detailed project report has been sent to the Centre for starting the services in Kanpur, Agra and Meerut, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Wednesday. He said the Lucknow Metro has helped people of the city and eased pressure on roads.

"We have sent the DPR for starting metro rail in Kanpur, Agra and Meerut to the Centre. We are getting positive support and guidance from the Centre for expanding the metro network in other cities. Metro services have already started in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Nodia," the CM said while addressing a programme to mark one year of commercial start of Metro service in the state capital.

"For people, Metro is not mere a transport service but is associated with the status symbol of the city also. People want to see that their city is a Metro city," he said.

Noting that initially they were of the view that Lucknow metro service will be run into losses here, the chief minister said, "After its operation started its income is under control. In a year 33 lakh passengers used the Metro here. It has eased pressure on roads and helped people reach their destination."

He hoped that by 2019 the second phase of Lucknow Metro will start.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Meerut #Yogi Adityanath

