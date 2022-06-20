Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital after dip in oxygen level: Sources

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here after a dip in his oxygen level, sources said.

Jain (57), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). "He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI.

Later in the day, a senior jail official said, his oxygen level had gone down and there were some changes noticed in his electrocardiography (ECG), following which he was sent to the hospital for heart check-up. Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe. A decision on his bail plea has been reserved by a Delhi court.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has defended Jain as a "hardcore, honest patriot" who was being "framed in a false case". The AAP chief had recently said that he hoped Jain would come out clean after the ED probe.