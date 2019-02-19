App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC junks plea asking media to use word martyr for reporting casualties in terror attacks

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao declined to hear the petition by a lawyer, who had contended that use of words like 'killed' or 'died' was not respectful.

The Delhi High Court on February 19 dismissed a plea seeking directions to the media to use the words martyr or 'shaheed' instead of 'killed' when reporting deaths of security personnel in terror or other attacks.

Referring to the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary said the deaths should have been described by the media using "respectful words" like martyred or 'shaheed' and not killed or died.

Referring to the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary said the deaths should have been described by the media using "respectful words" like martyred or 'shaheed' and not killed or died.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #Delhi HC #India #Pulwama terror attack

