Delhi govt likely to announce further lockdown relaxations

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

PTI
June 05, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
File image (Image: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily COVID-19 case count, officials said on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

An official said the government may allow markets and other activities from June 7 as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi beginning phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.

The city recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to Delhi government data.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi lockdown #India
first published: Jun 5, 2021 10:46 am

