MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi govt declares public holiday on November 10 for Chhath Puja

Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja," said a note issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Rakesh Patil
November 05, 2021 / 10:43 PM IST
Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja

The Delhi government on Friday declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had last week issued an order allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja at designated sites in the city except on the banks of the Yamuna river.

"Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi.

Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja," said a note issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The DDMA had issued on September 30 prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places due to the threat of COVID-19.

Close
Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Chhath puja #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Disaster Management Authority #India
first published: Nov 5, 2021 10:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.