172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|deepika-padukone-reaches-ncb-office-to-record-statement-in-drugs-case-5887581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case

Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Colaba, from where the central agency is operating, around 9.50 am.

PTI

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.

Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Colaba, from where the central agency is operating, around 9.50 am.

There is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up.

Close

Media personnel have gathered in large numbers for coverage.

Deepika has been summoned by the NCB as part of its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. There were reports that Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her interrogation.

However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

Two other Bollywood actresses- Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan- are also set to appear before the probe agency on Saturday.

Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday, another official said.

Prakash’s WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #Deepika Padukone #India #Narcotics Control Bureau #Sushant Singh Rajput

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.