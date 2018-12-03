App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil cuts India growth forecast to 7.4% on weakening global growth

India's growth in the July-September quarter slipped to 7.1 percent from 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Crisil cut India's growth forecast for current fiscal to 7.4 percent on the back of weakening global GDP and trade growth.

"For fiscal 2019, we are lowering our GDP growth forecast by 10 basis points to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent estimated earlier. Forecasts of lower global trade and GDP growth has created a downward bias to growth in emerging economies," Crisil said.

India's export, which saw a revival in early part of 2018, could likely see a slower growth, it projected.

"The forecast has a downward bias given that global growth prospects are turning weaker than estimated earlier. Also, if liquidity issues persist in the financial system, demand could get further dented," Crisil said.

Despite the downward revision at 7.4 percent, India's growth in fiscal 2019 will be faster than both, the 6.7 percent seen in fiscal 2018 and the trend rate of growth, Crisil said.

It said the long-term average growth rate seen in the last 13 years, as per the recently released GDP back series data is 6.9 percent.

"For the rest of this fiscal, growth will find support from private consumption, driven by continues government spending on construction activities, benign inflation and revision in government salaries at the state level," Crisil said.
