COVID-19 | Punjab lifts curfew, allows public gathering of up to 200 people

The Punjab government on July 9 announced that it would lift the weekend curfew and night curfew that the state was observing to contain COVID-19 spread during the second wave of the pandemic, news agency ANI reported.

The state government has also allowed gatherings of 100 persons indoors and 200 persons outdoors starting July 12.

Since the COVID-19 positivity rate of Punjab has dropped to 0.4 percent, the state government has also decided to reopen bars, gymnasiums, cinema halls, restaurants, and spas, with staff and visitors having taken at least one dose each of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the DGP to challan all political leaders who are found violating COVID-19 safety protocols while holding rallies and protest meetings.

With 11 more fatalities, Punjab’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 16,157 on July 8. The total infection tally rose to 5,97,195 and 229 new cases were added.