December 09, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Omicron reported in 57 countries, WHO reports

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: With the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines of dedicated isolation, treatment and management facility for Omicron cases.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Mumbai airport is working with testing labs and other partners to further reduce the charges for rapid RT-PCR test. Even though the charges have been revised recently, they are still too high, the state told the Centre recently. With the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines of dedicated
isolation, treatment and management facility for Omicron cases. Even as Maharashtra reports 10 Omicron Covid variant cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday assured that there is no need to panic as severity of the new strain is low. Further, ruling out possibilities of Covid-restrictions as of now, Tope said, earlier this week, such measures will be taken only after seeking the Centre's guidance and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's views. Maharashtra's first patient of the Omicron covid variant was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the infection. He had been admitted to a COVID Care Centre in Kalyan town.
  • December 09, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra, 33-year-old mechanical engineer, has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been discharged from the hospital &advised to remain in home quarantine for 7 days: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi

  • December 09, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' for consideration & passing today

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing today

  • December 09, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: South African regulator approves Pfizer booster vaccine after surge in COVID cases

    South Africa has approved the use of Pfizer's coronavirus booster vaccine for people aged over 18 years, amid mounting concern following a record of almost 20,000 infections overnight, largely ascribed to the new and highly-mutating Omicron variant. The South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) on Wednesday approved the use of Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine after BioNTech and Pfizer announced that two doses of their vaccine may not be enough to protect against the Omicron variant.

    It said a third dose of the vaccine could be administered to those over 18 years at least six months after their second jab, or 28 days after the second jab for those over 12 years who are severely immune-compromised. The decision by SAHPRA came after South Africa recorded a new high of 19,842 infections overnight. The death toll has now also surpassed the 90,000-mark with 36 new deaths. More than 60 per cent of these infections were in Gauteng province, the economic hub of the country, as speculation grew over a more severe lockdown being imminent. South Africa is currently at the lowest Level One of its five-level lockdown strategy.

  • December 09, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

    U.S. officials have authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use Wednesday to the drug combo made by AstraZeneca.

    The drug could benefit cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people with severe allergies to vaccinations. Health experts estimate about 2% to 3% of the U.S. population falls into that group.

    Other antibody drugs are used to treat COVID-19 or prevent infection after possible exposure to the virus. The new AstraZeneca drug is intended for long-term prevention, not a treatment.

  • December 09, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Omicron reported in 57 countries, WHO reports

    The new coronavirus variant omicron has so far been found in 57 countries, the World Health Organization said, warning that the rate of hospitalization resulting from infection is likely to rise. The WHO said it needed more data to evaluate the severity of the disease caused by the new variant.

    "Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for delta variant, it is expected that hospitalizations will increase if more people become infected and that there will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths," it said.

    However, he cautioned against drawing full-fledged conclusions from preliminary data and said that health authorities needed to be careful about how they interpreted the data they received so far.

  • December 09, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of Coronavirus Omicron virus. We will update you with all the latest news on Omicron.

