    February 09, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 71,365 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,72,211 recoveries and 1,217 deaths

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya said in a written reply.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | 5.33 lakh deaths from COVID-19 pandemic so far: Mansukh Mandaviya

      Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said there has been 5.33 lakh deaths so far from the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He also informed that insurance claims worth Rs 808 crore have been paid under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package' (PMGKP) insurance scheme, launched on March 30, 2020, to families of 1,616 healthcare workers who died while being involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

      Replying to a supplementary question asked by Congress MP K C Venugopal related to Covid deaths in Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said health is a state subject and the related data is collected by the states and then reported to the central government. He said the World Health Organisation has issued guidelines on collecting the data on COVID-19 deaths. 

      Based on these guidelines, the Centre has created a platform and asked the states to submit the data on COVID-19 deaths on it, he added. "So far, all the state governments have submitted data of 5.33 lakh deaths from COVID-19," Mandaviya said. 

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Over 28 lakh covid vaccine doses have been administrated to pregnant women till February 2: Govt

      As per the information on Co-WIN, 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. Out of 28,22,459 vaccine doses, 16,53,768 beneficiaries have received first dose and 11,68,691 women have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. 

      The government is aware of the WHO's interim recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women in June 2021. States and UTs have been provided detailed guidance on preparing counselling and vaccination plan for them, she said. A communication strategy is in place which is implemented across all states and Union Territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, the minister said. 

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Haryana govt employees/officers to attend office on regular basis from February 9

      Haryana govt has decided that all government employees/officers shall attend office on regular basis with effect from February 9, 2022, reads the official statement.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Schools in Haryana will reopen from February 10 for classes 1 to 9. Online classes will also continue.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Karnataka achieves 90% double-dose vaccination

      Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with both vaccine doses. "90% of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated with both doses! Two districts- Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura- have achieved 100% second dose coverage. Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this," the minister tweeted. 

      The data shared by him showed that Gadag and Kodagu achieved 98 per cent and Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya and Hassan achieved 94 per cent double dose vaccination. There were 13 districts, which achieved below 90 per cent including Kalaburagi, which achieved the least -- 83 per cent of double dose vaccination. Three districts -- Yadgir, Koppal and Tumakuru -- achieved the average of 90 per cent. 

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers fighting COVID restrictions

      The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remained shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes on Monday to protest their government's pandemic control measures. While traffic in both directions was initially blocked, U.S.-bound lanes have since reopened, Windsor Police tweeted. Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of liters of fuel and removing an oil tanker truck.

      Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters on Tuesday that police have immobilized many of the heavy vehicles taking part in the blockade. He said about a quarter of the 418 protest trucks in the downtown have children in them, and police are concerned for their welfare in relation to cold, noise, carbon monoxide risks and access to sanitation.

      Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters that he had been in touch with the mayor of Windsor and local legislators about the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, connecting Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario. "We will continue to work...so that we can keep the supply chains moving across the Ambassador Bridge, as well as the wheels of our economy turning," he said. Canada sends 75% of its exports to the United States, and the bridge usually handles around 8,000 trucks a day.

    • February 09, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra logs 6,107 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths; active tally drops below 1 lakh

      Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,107 new coronavirus cases, 329 less than the day ago, and 57 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 16,035 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said. With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 78,16,243, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,155, the department said in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,73,069 after 16,035 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 96,069 active cases.On Monday, the state had recorded 6,436 new cases and 24 fatalities.

    • February 09, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Lab issuing fake Covid reports raided in Gurugram 

      The Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad has raided a diagnostic lab accused of preparing fake coronavirus reports, officials said on Tuesday. The team nabbed a lab assistant while the operator managed to flee. The lab allegedly charged Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 to issue COVID-19 positive or negative reports. They also charged Rs 900 for Covid test even as the rate of the test is capped at Rs 299 when a person opts to get it done at a lab. 

    • February 09, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | West Bengal logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths; fatality rate at 1.04%

      West Bengal on Tuesday reported 736 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,07,249, the health department said in its bulletin. Thirty-two more people died of the infection including nine in Paschim Bardhaman, five in the city, and four in North 24 Parganas which raised the toll to 20,884, the bulletin said. At least 1,559 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,70,356. The discharge rate stood at 98.16 percent and the fatality rate at 1.04 percent. 

    • February 09, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Omicron is currently dominant COVID-19 variant in India: Govt

      Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently and the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya said in a written reply.

      "Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022,” he said. Following a risk based approach, provisions for mandatory pre-departure and post arrival RT-PCR testing on day 8th of arrival and a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days have been made in the present guidelines for all international travellers to India.

      The Ministry of Health continues to provide technical guidance for managing various aspects of COVID-19 including containment and surveillance, testing, clinical management protocols, post-COVID sequale, etc., the minister said. The clinical management protocols have also been disseminated under the Ministry of Health’s Center of Excellence initiative for all states in collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi and Indian Medical Association.

      Besides regular review meetings at the level of Union Health Minister with all relevant stakeholders including subject experts, review meetings with states and UTs through video conferencing have been conducted regularly to review preparedness and response measures to address COVID-19 pandemic, he said. States and UTs have been advised to undertake several activities which include strict monitoring of International travellers in the community, contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days, genome sequencing of positive samples through INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner, continued monitoring of areas where cluster of positive cases emerge and further strengthening of COVID-19 testing infrastructure.

    • February 09, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Tata Medical says OmiSure RT-PCR test upgraded to detect BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron

      Tata Medical and Diagnostics on Tuesday said its OmiSure RT-PCR test has been upgraded to detect the new BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron. In an evaluation carried out by ICMR and the Virus Research & Diagnostics Laboratory, Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, the upgraded OmiSure successfully detected BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron, the company said in a statement.

      With this, the OmiSure RT-PCR test kit is now capable of detecting all the sub-lineages of Omicron prolific in India at present, it added. ''We are glad to announce that OmiSure detects all omicron sub-lineages, including newer BA.1, BA.2 accurately and confirmed by ICMR. It is a testament to our strength that we upgraded the OmiSure within a week and OmiSure is the most economical variant testing platform to address the market needs,'' TATA Medical and Diagnostics CEO and Managing Director Girish Krishnamurthy noted.

      OmiSure RT-PCR test decreases the load on sequencing; allows healthcare authorities to assess the evolution of variants and take timely action to control spread. Additionally, samples negative for Omicron on the OmiSure test can be prioritised for sequencing as the chances of detecting other variants and newer mutations are higher in these samples, the company stated.

    • February 09, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

      Hello & welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news on virus from around the world.

