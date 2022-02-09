MARKET NEWS

    AIIMS Delhi to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing before hospitalisation, surgeries

    This will be applicable to both regular and daycare hospitalisations, minor and major surgeries/ interventional, non-interventional procedures and imaging in clinically asymptomatic patients/ including OPD and Emergency patients along with those who were earlier COVID-19 positive but have recovered and been transferred to the inpatient ward for continued treatment

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
    File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi announced on February 9 that it will discontinue routine COVID-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations and surgeries.

    This will be applicable to both regular and daycare hospitalisations, minor and major surgeries/ interventional, non-interventional procedures and imaging in clinically asymptomatic patients/ including OPD and Emergency patients along with those who were earlier COVID-19 positive but have recovered and been transferred to the inpatient ward for continued treatment, a circular issued by AIIMS Delhi read.

    It will be the duty of all Centres and Heads of all clinical and diagnostic departments in the hospital to bring to the notice of all faculty, resident doctors, technical staff, and nursing staff.

    The decision has been taken in line with the current Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) national guidelines.

