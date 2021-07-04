MARKET NEWS

July 04, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,85,350

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 34.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,02,005 deaths. A total of 2,96,58,078 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,85,350 active COVID-19
cases in the country, which comprises 1.59 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.09 percent. Globally, more than 18.33 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 39.69 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 35.12 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 04, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tracker 

  • July 04, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India has recorded over 3.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, so far. The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

  • July 04, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The active COVID-19 cases have further declined to 4,85,350 in India and comprise 1.59 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.09 percent, the union health ministry said today. It said active cases have declined by 10,183 in a span of 24 hours.

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Today's COVID-19 data highlights:

    - 43k new cases, 955 new deaths, 52.3k new recoveries, 10.2k dip in active cases
    - Deaths below 1,000 for the 3rd consecutive day
    - New cases below 50k for the 7th day
    - Kerala reports 12.5k new cases, Maharashtra 9.5k, Tamil Nadu 4k
    - Maharashtra reports 371 new deaths, Kerala 135, Tamil Nadu 115
    - 6 states/UTs report rise in active cases
    - Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya have reported the highest number of cases per lakh population over the last 7 days
    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -11% (world average is +3%)
    - 63.88 lakh new vaccinations. 35.12 crore total. 42.09 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 21.79 lakh second dose
    - Daily vaccinations over 50 lakh after 4 days  
    - 18.38 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.34% (2.35% the previous day)
    - Daily tests below 20 lakh for the 23rd day
    - India's tests per million population now over 3 lakh. 3,00,124/tests per 10 lakh population (according to current population estimates) 
    - Test positivity rate below 3% for the 13th consecutive day
    - Test positivity rate: Sikkim 17.93%, Manipur 13.62%, Meghalaya 12.18%. Uttar Pradesh 0.04%, Madhya Pradesh 0.06%, Delhi 0.13%

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 3,05,45,433, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,96,58,078 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,85,350, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,02,005, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal logs 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,391 new cases

    Maintaining the downward trend, West Bengal registered 1,391 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally to 15,04,097, while 21 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 17,779, the health department said in a bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 1,819 patients recovered from the disease in the state and the discharge rate was recordedat 97.54 percent. As many as 2,63,787 people were vaccinated in the state on the day, a health department official said. (PTI)

  • July 04, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 41,82,54,953 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 3 with 18,38,490 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • July 04, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas

    Australia's New South Wales state reported a fall in new daily coronavirus cases today, following two days of record 2021 infections, as officials implored Sydney residents to follow rules so they could end a lockdown next week. Australia's most populous state recorded 16 new COVID-19 infections yesterday, data showed today, of which 13 were already in isolation. That was down from 35 new cases on July 2 - the highest number of daily cases so far this year for that state - and 31 on July 1. "Whilst the numbers overnight are very encouraging, we know they have potential to bounce around. The next few days are absolutely critical," NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian told a press conference. (Reuters)

