Aug 31, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.59 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 35.4 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 76.6 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 161st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 35,42,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63,498 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.6 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' begins on September 1. Globally, there have been over 2.51 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.42 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports 7 more COVID deaths, 1,980 new positive cases
Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Assam yesterday taking the total fatalities to 296, while 1,980 new positive cases pushed the states tally to 1.05 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Meanwhile, 1,417 patients were cured of the disease yesterday and taking the recovery rate to 79.49 percent.
Coronavirus vaccine LIVE updates | USFDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine: Report
The chief of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published yesterday.
Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, said his agency was prepared to authorise a vaccine before phase-III clinical trials were complete, as long as officials are convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks, the newspaper reported.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.59 lakh
West Bengal reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the tally to 1.59 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,176 with 50 more fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.
The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal rose to 81.9 percent after 3,308 patients recovered from the disease yesterday, the health department said. A total of 1.3 lakh people have so far been cured of COVID-19 in the state. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 35,42,733. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 27,13,933 patients have recovered, 63,498 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,65,302. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.51 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.42 lakh.
With over 59.77 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 161st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ begins on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.