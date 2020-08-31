Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.59 lakh

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports 7 more COVID deaths, 1,980 new positive cases

Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Assam yesterday taking the total fatalities to 296, while 1,980 new positive cases pushed the states tally to 1.05 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, 1,417 patients were cured of the disease yesterday and taking the recovery rate to 79.49 percent.