Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: West Bengal extends suspension of flights to six cities till August 31

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh. At present, there are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 1.99 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.3 lakh people have died so far.

India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations.