Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: West Bengal extends suspension of flights to six cities till August 31
At present, there are 6,34,945 active cases of COVID-19 in India and the total tally now stands at 22,15,074.
India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh. At present, there are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 1.99 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.3 lakh people have died so far.India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations. Catch all the latest updates here:
Can meet US demand for vaccine: Novavax
62,064 new COVID cases take tally past 22 lakh
Coronavirus India vaccine update: Expert committee meet on August 12
Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration chaired by Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog to meet on August 12 to consider logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. Committee will engage with stakeholders, including state governments and vaccine manufacturers: Health Ministry (ANI)
Coronavirus latest update: West Bengal extends suspension of flights to 6 cities
The suspension of flights to Kolkata from high COVID-19 prevalence cities (viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad) will continue till 31st August: West Bengal Government
Read: US COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16% to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. The country posted more than 376,000 new COVID-19 cases for the week ended August 9, or an average of roughly 53,000 per day. New cases have now fallen for three straight weeks, though the United States still accounts for a quarter of the global total of 20 million cases.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Novavax says it can meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine demand in 2021
Novavax Inc's manufacturing capacity is sufficient to meet the US demand for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, which it believes could be as high as 500 million to 600 million doses, company executives said. Novavax said last week its experimental vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early stage clinical trial.
Novavax expects to begin producing vaccine at large scale in the beginning of 2021 and to be able to make "well over" 2 billion doses of its vaccine annually overall if its vaccine is authorized for use by regulators, the executives added during an investor call. Novavax is still waiting on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to review data from its early stage study of its vaccine candidate, but has said it expects to start a large Phase III trial as soon as late September. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE update: India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations. In India, the past 24-hour tally of COVID-19 stood at 62,064, while it was 53,893 for the US and 49,970 for Brazil, according to the WHO.
Coronavirus India update: 62,064 new COVID cases take tally past 22 lakh; recoveries surge to over 15.35 lakh
India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22 lakh mark with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh, the Health Ministry said. The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, according to the ministry.
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark with 230 fresh cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland crossed the 3,000-mark as 230 more people tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 3,011.
"Out of 828 samples tested, 230 new positive cases have been detected 104 each in Dimapur and Kohima, 18 in Mon and 4 in Peren district," the minister said in a tweet. (PTI)
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 140th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
