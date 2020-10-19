Live now
Oct 19, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 74.9 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 210th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 74,94,551 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,14,031 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 88 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.99 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.11 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE updates | Sikkim reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Sikkim reported 30 new COVID- 19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,597, an official said yesterday. The death toll has risen to 60. The state now has 272 active cases, while 3,184 patients have recovered from the disease, the official added. As many as 81 others have migrated out.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India, can be under control by February-end: Government panel
In a significant development, a government-appointed panel said yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India and can be controlled by early next year with "minimal active cases by February-end" if protective measures are followed.
The study also suggests that the upcoming festive season combined with winter could increase susceptibility to the infection.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Living SARS-CoV-2 found on frozen food packaging for first time: China's health authority
China's health authority has confirmed the detection and isolation of living novel coronavirus on the outer packaging of imported frozen marine fish in the port city of Qingdao, in what it described as the first detection of its kind on the cold food chain in the world.
The authorities in Qingdao, where a new cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported recently, conducted tests on all of its about 11 million population. In July, China suspended imports of frozen shrimp after the deadly virus was found on packages and the inner wall of a container.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
Assam reported three more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 318 new infections, the lowest in four months, taking the total to 2 lakh, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday. The overall positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent against the total testing of 43.22 lakh samples so far. The state currently has a total of 28,158 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 74,94,551. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 65,97,209 patients have recovered, 1,14,031 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,83,311. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.99 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 11.11 lakh.
With over 81.34 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 210th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.