Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India, can be under control by February-end: Government panel

In a significant development, a government-appointed panel said yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India and can be controlled by early next year with "minimal active cases by February-end" if protective measures are followed.

The study also suggests that the upcoming festive season combined with winter could increase susceptibility to the infection.

