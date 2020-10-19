Coronavirus wrap October 19 | Pandemic has peaked in India, says panel; China's economy recovers from COVID slump

India has recorded more than 75.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,14,610 deaths. Of these, more than 7.7 lakh are active cases, while over 66.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,59,786 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. The ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, nearly 4 crore infections and over 11.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are all the latest updates:

>> In a significant development, a government-appointed panel said on October 18 that the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in India and can be controlled by early next year with "minimal active cases by February-end" if protective measures are followed. The study also suggests that the upcoming festive season combined with winter could increase susceptibility to the infection.

>> The Calcutta High Court ordered all Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal be declare no-entry zones in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> A decision on Haj 2021 will be taken after the Saudi Arabian government's final call on the pilgrimage and the national as well as international COVID-19 guidelines will have to be kept in mind to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

>> Britain's Oxford University said initial findings from a study on the long-term impact of COVID-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.

>> China's economy recovered from coronavirus slump and posted 4.9 percent growth in quarter three.