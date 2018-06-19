App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress asks PM Narendra Modi: Who is the real Finance Minister?

The PMO’s website, last updated on May 14, 2018, shows Arun Jaitley as ‘Minister without Portfolio’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On Monday, Congress leader Manish Tewari quizzed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the information displayed on the PMO’ s website regarding the Finance Minister portfolio.

The PMO’s website, last updated on May 14, 2018, shows Arun Jaitley as ‘Minister without Portfolio’. Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, is listed as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs along with his portfolio of Minister of Railways and Coal.

On the same day, May 14, Goyal was handed over the portfolio of Finance Ministry, as Jaitley was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant later that month at The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Tewari questioned the status of who is the current Finance Minister by asking, "Who is finance minister of India? PMO's website says one thing, finance ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on the PMO website is holding meetings via video conference. PM needs to tell the country who is his finance minister."

Tewari also said: “Not having a clarification on who exactly was the Finance Minister of India during a time of economic difficulty, reflects a sad state of governance.”

A statement from the President’s Office said, that the portfolios of Finance and Corporate Affairs were temporarily assigned to Goyal in the absence of Jaitley.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #Narendra Modi #Piyush Goyal #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.