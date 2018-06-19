Congress asks PM Narendra Modi: Who is the real Finance Minister?

On Monday, Congress leader Manish Tewari quizzed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the information displayed on the PMO’ s website regarding the Finance Minister portfolio.

The PMO’s website, last updated on May 14, 2018, shows Arun Jaitley as ‘Minister without Portfolio’. Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, is listed as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs along with his portfolio of Minister of Railways and Coal.

On the same day, May 14, Goyal was handed over the portfolio of Finance Ministry, as Jaitley was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant later that month at The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Tewari questioned the status of who is the current Finance Minister by asking, "Who is finance minister of India? PMO's website says one thing, finance ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on the PMO website is holding meetings via video conference. PM needs to tell the country who is his finance minister."

Tewari also said: “Not having a clarification on who exactly was the Finance Minister of India during a time of economic difficulty, reflects a sad state of governance.”

A statement from the President’s Office said, that the portfolios of Finance and Corporate Affairs were temporarily assigned to Goyal in the absence of Jaitley.