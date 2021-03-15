Company secretaries will now be treated on par with post graduates

Representational image

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said on March 15 that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised the company secretary qualification as equivalent to a post graduate degree based on representations submitted by it.

This means, the UGC will now be treating the qualification of a company secretary on par with a post graduate degree.

A release issued by the ICSI read: “This recognition will leverage the company secretary profession across the globe, giving the members of the institute an opportunity to pursue PhD in Commerce and Allied Disciplines.”

ICSI President Nagendra D Rao thanked the UGC for the approval and said this recognition will now open up several opportunities for company secretaries.

There are over 64,000 members of the ICSI and about 2.5 lakh students also.

With PTI inputs