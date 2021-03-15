English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Company secretaries will now be treated on par with post graduates

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised the company secretary qualification as equivalent to a post graduate degree based on representations submitted by it.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said on March 15 that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised the company secretary qualification as equivalent to a post graduate degree based on representations submitted by it.

This means, the UGC will now be treating the qualification of a company secretary on par with a post graduate degree.

A release issued by the ICSI read: “This recognition will leverage the company secretary profession across the globe, giving the members of the institute an opportunity to pursue PhD in Commerce and Allied Disciplines.”

ICSI President Nagendra D Rao thanked the UGC for the approval and said this recognition will now open up several opportunities for company secretaries.

There are over 64,000 members of the ICSI and about 2.5 lakh students also.

Close
With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Company Secretaries #Institute of Company Secretaries of India #University Grants Commission (UGC)
first published: Mar 15, 2021 09:48 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.