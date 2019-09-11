App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Churchgate-Virar AC local to operate daily from Saturday

The air-conditioned train used to make six trips per day between Monday and Friday when it was launched on December 25, 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AC local service between Churchgate and Virar, which currently runs five days per week, will operate daily from September 14 on public demand, a Western Railway (WR) official said on September 11.

The air-conditioned train used to make six trips per day between Monday and Friday when it was launched on December 25, 2017.

The services were initially operated between Churchgate and Borivali stations for the first five days before the services were extended till Virar from January 1, 2018.

Close

"Now the AC local will operate similar numbers of services on weekends as well," the official said, adding that the arrival of another rake last month has enabled them to operate the AC local train daily.

related news

"The number of AC local services is likely to be increased significantly in near future," he said.

Hailing the decision, rail activist and former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) Rajiv Singal said, "We want more frequency of AC local services".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Western Railway

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.