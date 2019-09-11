Churchgate-Virar AC local to operate daily from Saturday

The AC local service between Churchgate and Virar, which currently runs five days per week, will operate daily from September 14 on public demand, a Western Railway (WR) official said on September 11.

The air-conditioned train used to make six trips per day between Monday and Friday when it was launched on December 25, 2017.

The services were initially operated between Churchgate and Borivali stations for the first five days before the services were extended till Virar from January 1, 2018.

"Now the AC local will operate similar numbers of services on weekends as well," the official said, adding that the arrival of another rake last month has enabled them to operate the AC local train daily.

"The number of AC local services is likely to be increased significantly in near future," he said.