    Chirag Paswan says he will campaign for BJP candidates in Bihar by-polls

    The by-elections are being seen as the first test of strength for the BJP, weakened after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the NDA two months ago.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    File image: Chirag Paswan

    The BJP in Bihar received a shot in the arm on Sunday with Chirag Paswan, head of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) announcing that he will support its candidates in by-polls to a couple of assembly seats scheduled next week.

    Paswan, who arrived from Delhi, told reporters at the airport here that he will also campaign for the BJP's candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj where it is locked in a stiff contest with a resurgent RJD.

    The by-elections are being seen as the first test of strength for the BJP, weakened after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the NDA two months ago, and the "Mahagathbandhan" helmed by RJD which is enjoying power with the CM's JD(U) as an ally.

     
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 02:29 pm
