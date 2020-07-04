App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chartered flight from Dubai with 172 passengers lands in Jaipur

"A chartered flight from Dubai carrying 172 passengers landed at Jaipur airport today afternoon," Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said.

PTI

A chartered flight from Dubai, carrying 172 people of Rajasthan, landed at the Jaipur International Airport here on Friday, authorities said. The flight was arranged by the Rajasthan Business and Professionals Group (RBPG) in Dubai, officials said.

"A chartered flight from Dubai carrying 172 passengers landed at Jaipur airport today afternoon," Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said.

"All passengers were provided with food packets in the chartered flight from Dubai to Jaipur," Chandra Shekhar Bhatia, a member of RBPG, told PTI from Dubai. RBPG chairman G R Mehta said three needy passengers were given free air tickets for the flight.

Close
He said the chartered flight was managed at discounted fares by Praveen Chaudhary of Al Saffron Travel in Dubai.
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 09:10 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.