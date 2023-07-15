English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Chandrayaan-3: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successfully performed, says ISRO

    Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency sa

    PTI
    July 15, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST
    The health of the spacecraft was ”normal”, ISRO said in a social media post.

    The health of the spacecraft was ”normal”, ISRO said in a social media post.

    Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation have performed the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Saturday, the space agency said.

    The health of the spacecraft was ”normal”, ISRO said in a social media post. Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.

    ”Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: The spacecraft’s health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762kms x 173kms orbit,” ISRO said.

    ISRO on July 14 successfully launched the third edition of its Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, aimed at making a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would make India achieve a rare feat.Only three countries, the United States, China and Russia, have managed to land on the lunar surface so far.

    PTI
    Tags: #Chandrayaan-3 #ISRO #orbit
    first published: Jul 15, 2023 10:01 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!