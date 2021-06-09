MARKET NEWS

Centre should procure as many vaccines as possible to keep children safe: Manish Sisodia

The ruling AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concern over safety of children while citing opinion of experts that children may be affected in a possible third wave of COVID-19.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

The Centre should move proactively to procure COVID-19 vaccines for children as many countries have started working on it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Sharing a newspaper report, Sisodia tweeted, "The world has started working on vaccine for children under age 12. Centre Govt should proactively do the needful to procure as many vaccines as possible to keep our children safe."

Currently, people aged 18 years and above are being vaccinated in India.

The screening of children in the age group of 2-18 for trial of Covaxin vaccine has started started at the AIIMS Patna and New Delhi to see if the vaccine is suitable for them.
PTI
first published: Jun 9, 2021 10:57 am

