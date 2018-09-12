App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre approves Rs 218 crore to UP, Maharashtra for crop damage in 2017

The committee approved an additional assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund of Rs 157.23 crore for Uttar Pradesh and Rs 60.76 crore for Maharashtra, a home ministry spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An amount of Rs 218 crore has been approved by the Centre to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as compensation for crop damage due to natural calamities in 2017, the Home Ministry said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

The committee approved an additional assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund of Rs 157.23 crore for Uttar Pradesh and Rs 60.76 crore for Maharashtra, a home ministry spokesperson said.

While Uttar Pradesh has been given for damages caused to rabi crops due to drought in 2017-18, Maharashtra was given the amount for pest attacks and cyclone in 2017.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture and NITI Aayog attended the meeting.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #India #Rajnath Singh #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.