Centre approves Rs 218 crore to UP, Maharashtra for crop damage in 2017

An amount of Rs 218 crore has been approved by the Centre to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as compensation for crop damage due to natural calamities in 2017, the Home Ministry said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

The committee approved an additional assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund of Rs 157.23 crore for Uttar Pradesh and Rs 60.76 crore for Maharashtra, a home ministry spokesperson said.

While Uttar Pradesh has been given for damages caused to rabi crops due to drought in 2017-18, Maharashtra was given the amount for pest attacks and cyclone in 2017.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture and NITI Aayog attended the meeting.