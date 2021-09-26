MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBSE introduces blockchain technology to go paperless, make documents tamper-proof

The central education board collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to develop the ‘Academic (Blockchain) Documents’ software.

Moneycontrol News
September 26, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced blockchain technology to go completely paperless and keep class 10 and 12 board results safe and tamper-proof.

Speaking to news agency ANI, CBSE Director of Information and Technology Antriksh Johri said on September 26: “Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable.”

Johri added: “This will serve as a single source of truthful data for verification for students going for higher education or employment.”

The central education board collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to develop the ‘Academic (Blockchain) Documents’ software.

Notably, blockchain technology stores data in a distributed ledger with the ownership of all stakeholders. The data is recorded in the chain and replicated at all locations in the distributed network of Blockchain nodes, eliminating any need for third-party verification.

Close

The data is then linked and stored with cryptographic security making it immutable and traceable, ensuring maximum security.

(With ANI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #blockchain #CBSE results #Central Board of Secondary Education #education
first published: Sep 26, 2021 05:37 pm

