MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBSE drops controversial Class X English reading passage, to awards all students full marks for it

The reading passage, which gained attention for its content and questions on “emancipation of the wife”, appeared in the CBSE Class X English Literature exam on December 11.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 15 dropped the controversial reading passage and its accompanying questions on “emancipation of the wife” from its mark up. In a circular dated December 13, the board said it will award full marks to all students for the passage.

“A passage in one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held December 11, 2021, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to the setting of question papers,” the circular noted.

It added that the matter was referred to a committee of subject experts based on feedback from stakeholders and has been dropped as per their recommendation.

“…it has been decided to drop the passage No 1 and its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1. Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned,” the notice said.

Further, to ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will also be awarded to students for passage No 1 for all Sets of the question paper Class X English language and Literature.

Close
The reading passage, which gained attention for its content and questions on “emancipation of the wife”, appeared in the CBSE Class X English Literature examination, held on December 11.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBSE #Class X exam #Current Affairs #education #India
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.