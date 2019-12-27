App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA does not strip any Indian of citizenship: Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP is creating awareness among people that the Act intends to help the minorities from neighbouring countries who have faced religious persecution, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on December 27 that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not take away the citizenship of any Indian national.



Talking to reporters before participating in a rally organised by his party in support of the Act, Fadnavis accused the opposition of misleading Indian Muslims. "Pakistan did not fulfil the (implicit) assurance during Partition that minorities will be protected (in both the countries). Hence India has to look after them because they are our people," said the former chief minister.

"The opposition is deliberately trying to create misunderstanding among Indian Muslims about the Act. For vote bank politics, opposition is trying to create unrest," he alleged.

The leaders who are saying that the Act will not be implemented in their states do not respect the Constitution, the BJP leader further said.

"Laws passed by Parliament have to be implemented by states. If they oppose this, it shows they don't respect the Constitution," Fadnavis said..

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India

