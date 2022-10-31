English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bridge collapse: Gujarat CM visits Morbi; meets patients, takes stock of rescue and relief work

    After reaching Morbi, Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials a state government release said.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
    Image: ANI

    Image: ANI

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi city in the state on Sunday night and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in the evening, killing at least 60 people.

    After reaching Morbi, Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials a state government release said.

    Patel and Sanghavi then reached the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured victims of the mishap. During the visit, survivors narrated their ordeal to the chief minister.

    Earlier, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the release added.

    An isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital for treatment of those injured in the bridge collapse, the Chief Ministers Office said.

    Close

    The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, collapsed around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people, officials said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #gujarat bridge #Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel #Morbi
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.