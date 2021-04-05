Suspicious object found near Delhi’s National Media Centre, bomb squad rules out explosives

Image: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)’s bomb disposal squad on April 5 ruled out the possibility of the suspicious object found near the National Media Centre in New Delhi being an explosive, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police.

The CISF reportedly found the toy-shaped object wrapped in polythene while looking around the area at around 10.00 am on April 5. A dog squad was also rushed to the spot following the security scare.

Delhi Police was quoted as saying that the CISF’s bomb disposal squad and its New Delhi District unit thoroughly searched the area for more suspicious objects, but nothing else was found.

The National Media Centre is a key venue for Centre’s press conferences and is managed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is situated on Raisina Road in central Delhi and is close to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament complex and the central secretariat, which houses various ministries.

The CISF, which reports to the Home Ministry, is tasked with providing security cover to government facilities and infrastructure projects, and key industrial units across the country. The central armed force guards facilities such as atomic power plants, space installations, major ports, airports and India’s currency note presses.