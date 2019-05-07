BMC ties up with Canadian firm to clean up Mithi river, Powai lake

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has tied up with a Canada-based firm to clean up Mithi river and Powai lake in the metropolis, an official said Tuesday.

He said the Canadian firm gave a presentation on how it plans to use DCL-17 technology to clean the two water bodies.

"This is a new and revolutionary product to bio remediate water bodies such as rivers, lakes and ponds. DCL-17 has been successfully used around the world in a variety of different applications. DCL-17 has been formulated by DASUN International Inc (a Canadian company)," the BMC said in a statement.

It said DCL-17 kills harmful pathogens and viruses in water and has been successfully implemented in lakes in Dhaka, Bangkok, Greater Toronto area, Mississippi River.