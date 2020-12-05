BJP Leader Mukul Roy Named In Supplementary Chargesheet In TMC MLA Murder Case

Mukul Roy (Image: Reuters)

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy has been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal CID in connection with the murder of TMC MLA from Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, sources said.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in a court in Nadia district on Saturday afternoon, they said.

"Roy's active involvement, primarily as a conspirator" in the killing of Biswas was found during the investigation, they said.

CID sleuths had, earlier, questioned the BJP leader in this connection. However, the state agency did not name him in its first chargesheet filed in May last year.

When contacted, Roy rubbished the charges and said that he had never believed in politics of violence.

"At least 45 cases are pending against me. I do not believe in politics of violence and never indulge in such things. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister to say in the public that I have such kind of taste.

"I was not involved in such things when I was with her party and not even now when I am a member of another political party," Roy told PTI.

CID sleuths had also named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in another supplementary chargesheet filed in September this year in connection with the case.

Biswas, the state's ruling party MLA, was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.