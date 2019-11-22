Bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes in Lok Sabha

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.
A bill to ban production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.The government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products. It seeks jail term of up to three years as well as fine for those violating the law.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 12:29 pm