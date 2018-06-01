At 49.7 deg C, Churu hottest in Rajasthan

Normal life was thrown out of gear due to intense heat wave conditions prevailing in parts of Rajasthan with Churu recording a maximum temperature of 49.7 degrees Celsius, an official from the MeT department here said.

Sriganganagar recorded a high of 49.1 degrees Celsius followed by 47.7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 46.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 46.1 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 45.3 degrees Celsius each in Jaipur and Kota, 44.7 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 44.1 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 43.1 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and 40.8 degrees Celsius in Dabok, he said.

Roads in Jaipur wore a deserted look with the maximum temperature registering a rise of four degrees Celsius compared to yesterday, he said.

The minimum temperature was recorded in between 28 and 32.4 degrees Celsius in most of the cities of the state.

The MeT department has predicted dust storm and gusty winds in parts of east and west Rajasthan.