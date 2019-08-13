App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam's Dikom Tea Estate brand fetches 'record' Rs 75K per kg

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A rare variety of tea from Upper Assam's Dikom Tea Estate set a new record on August 13 as it was auctioned for Rs 75,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), an official said.

The tea, 'Golden Butterfly', was purchased by city- based Assam Tea Traders, GTAC Buyers Association Secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

"In the tea sector, this auction centre has created an image of a place where records are meant to be broken and history is meant to be re-written", Bihani said adding that this "exceptionally rare and special tea" was sold through J Thomas and Company.

The GTAC is emerging as a centre for showcasing high-priced Assam speciality tea, he said.

The centre is providing an opportunity to sellers who want to sell their tea at remunerative prices, Bihani said.

An exotic tea is judged by its aroma, taste and colour and this tea is characterised by extremely mellow and sweet caramel flavour, Assam Tea Traders' owner L K Jalan said.

Recently, GTAC witnessed two big records last month, when the orthodox variety 'Maijan Golden Tips' fetched a price of Rs 70,501 per kg and one kilogram of Manohari Gold, another specialty orthodox tea variety, was sold at Rs 50,000.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Assam tea #India

