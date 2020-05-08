App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot reviews functioning of dairy, fishery and animal husbandry dept

He said the state government has given a grant of about Rs 275 crore to the cow shelters which will provide relief to their operators who are suffering due to coronavirus pandemic crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reviewed functioning of the Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Cattle Department and directed officials to ensure that the grant given to cow shelters be disbursed at the earliest.

He said the state government has given a grant of about Rs 275 crore to the cow shelters which will provide relief to their operators who are suffering due to coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Gehlot, while reviewing the department through video conference, said dairy and animal husbandry are the mainstay of economy and livelihood of farmers. The state government will not allow cattle rearers and farmers suffer due to the pandemic, the chief minister said.

Close

He said the demand for milk products has been affected due to the lockdown. In such a situation, dairies should strengthen their marketing system and also find alternatives through which the income of cattle rearers and farmers can be increased, Gehlot said.

related news

The chief minister instructed officials to start more and more work in MGNREGA scheme so as to provide employment to workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, cattle rearers who are facing unemployment due to the crisis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada loses 2 million jobs in April, unemployment rate surges to 13%

Canada loses 2 million jobs in April, unemployment rate surges to 13%

Coronavirus lockdown | Domestic flight operations likely to resume by May 15: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus lockdown | Domestic flight operations likely to resume by May 15: Hardeep Singh Puri

Health care used to be recession-proof. Not anymore

Health care used to be recession-proof. Not anymore

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.